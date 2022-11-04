Hear Avril Lavigne & Yungblud Team Up On Feelsy New Emo Ballad, ‘I’m A Mess’

Two of pop-punk’s biggest names have just unveiled their musical team-up. Avril Lavigne and YungBlud join forces on the emo-tastic new tune, ‘I’m A Mess’.

The angsty, acoustic guitar-fuelled ballad about missing a lost love was co-written by the pair alongside pop-punk power producer duo Travis Barker and John Feldmann.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne – ‘I’m a Mess’ (with YUNGBLUD)

The song is primarily Avril’s, her first single since releasing her comeback album Love Sux back in February.

It also comes packing Sid and Nancy-style artwork and music video, directed by P Tracy, which was filmed on location in both London and Los Angeles (watch above).

The pair began teasing the collab on socials a few days ago, sending fans into meltdown mode. As Yungblud put it: “the song we’re about to drop is full on lookin out the window of your parents car pretendin you’re in a music video vibes…”

They also posted a wild video of Yungblud seemingly chopping Avril’s hair off:

Though the tune marks Avril Lavigne and Yungblud’s first studio single together, it’s not the first time the duo have collaborated. Last year, we saw them team up for a live performance of Avril’s epic ballad ‘I’m With You’.

