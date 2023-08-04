HIM’s Ville Valo Announces 2024 Australian Solo Tour

Enigmatic HIM frontperson Ville Valo is heading down under in solo mode in 2024. Under the moniker VV, the Finnish goth rocker will hit Australia in March for shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The tour comes in celebration of the vampiric artist’s debut solo album, Neon Noir, which landed earlier this year.

Commenting on what distinguishes his solo project from his former band, Valo said in a press statement, “Artistically speaking, the main difference between HIM and VV is the extra line in [HIM’s logo] the Heartagram, but what an exquisite line it is!”

VV – ‘Neon Noir’

VVN Music reckons Valo, whose vocal range spans five octaves, possesses the eighth-highest vocal range of any known singer in popular music, while Loudwire ranked Valo as one of the greatest frontpeople of the 21st century.

VV’s 2024 Australian tour will mark the singer’s first visit to our shores since HIM performed live at Soundwave festival back in 2014 and had a bunch of gear stolen out of their green room.

VV 2024 Australian Toue

Tickets on sale Thursday, 10th August from 9am local time here

Friday, 15th March – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 16th March – The Metro, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 17th March – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

