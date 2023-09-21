Hip-Hop Star NLE Choppa Announces 2024 Australian Tour

Chart-topping American rapper NLE Choppa will bring his live show down under for the very first time next year. The hip-hop phenomenon has announced his debut Australian tour will take place in January of 2024, with dates in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Armed with his recently released his sophomore album, Cottonwood 2, NLE Chopper will also be performing career-making hits like ‘Shotta Flow’, ‘Walk Em Down’ and ‘Slut Me Out’.

NLE Choppa – ‘College Girls’

The 20-year-old artist will perform live on Australian soil for the very first time in Brisbane on Sunday, 7th January, before heading to Melbourne’s Forum Theatre on Tuesday, 9th January and finally Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday, 10th January.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, 27th September at 12pm AEST, with a presale kicking off on Wednesday, 27th September at 12pm AEST.

You can catch all the details down below.

Sunday, 7th January – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, 9th January – Forum Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 10th January – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Presale from Tuesday, 26th September at 12pm (AEST)

General public on sale from Wednesday, 27th September, 12pm (AEST)

