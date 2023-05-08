Hockey Dad and Ruby Fields Announce Co-Headline Tour

Windang rockers Hockey Dad and Sydney singer-songwriter Ruby Fields have announced they’ll unite for a co-headline tour that will kick off next month. The Hockey Fields tour will see them joined on the road by Northern Beaches indie rock outfit Dear Seattle.

The tour will kick off at the Tivoli in Brisbane on Saturday, 24th June, heading to WA the following weekend with a show at Metropolis in Fremantle on Friday, 30th June. The tour will head to Melbourne for a show at the Forum on Friday, 7th July, before wrapping up at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Friday, 14th July. Tickets are on sale tomorrow (9th May) at 10am AEST.

Hockey Dad – ‘T’s to Cross’

Hockey Dad and Fields have regularly shared festival bills over the years, bumping into each other frequently. Late last year, for instance, both acts led the lineups for the Gold Coast’s Best Night Ever, along with Victoria’s NYE on the Hill festival.

“It’s been too long since our last shows in these cities and we are buzzing to get amongst it again with awesome mates,” Hockey Dad said in a statement about the upcoming tour. “So stoked on this one with our best mates,” Fields wrote. “Been wanting to do it for ages.”

Ruby Fields – ‘Pretty Grim’

Hockey Dad released latest album Brain Candy back in 2020, and have been touring heavily in support of it since. In July last year, they released ‘T’s to Cross’, their first new single since the album arrived.

Fields, meanwhile, released debut album Been Doin It for a Bit in 2021. Last year, she released a live EP of songs recorded at Repentance Creek Hall in the Byron Hinterland of New South Wales. The EP included the new song ‘River’, the studio version of which has not yet been released.

Hockey Dad and Ruby Fields’ Hockey Fields 2023 Australian Tour

with Dear Seattle

Saturday, 24th June – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, 30th June – Metropolis, Fremantle

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 7th July – Forum, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, 14th July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Tickets on sale Tuesday, 9th May

