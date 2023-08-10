Christmas has come early for Holy Holy fans, with the announcement of the duo’s forthcoming album, Cellophane. The Australian indie rockers’ fifth LP will arrive on Friday, 22nd September, and features a tracklist packed to the brim with collabs.

On their most collaborative record ever, Holy Holy team up with high-profile and emerging artists from Australia and abroad, including Sydney rapper Kwame, Ethiopian-Australian neo-soul star Medhanit, Aussie dance legends Bag Raiders, Tasmanian electronica act Sumner, Gumbaynggirr hip hop and soul artist Tasman Keith, Perth newcomer Darcie Haven, UK upstart Tia Carys and Swedish bedroom-pop artist Many Voices Speak.

Holy Holy – ‘Ready’ Ft. Sumner

To turbo-charge today’s LP announcement, the band have released their Sumner collab, ‘Ready’, conceptualised as a “text message duet” of 80s pop. ‘Ready’ follows previous single ‘Messed Up’, featuring Kwame, an up-tempo, rap- and autotune-laced indie dance moment.

“We formulated this idea of Holy Holy as this kind of songwriting factory,” Holy Holy singer Timothy Carroll said in a press statement. “What would happen if we got a day or two with all of these really talented and really interesting people, wrap around them and create something cool together?”

Holy Holy’s previous album was 2021’s ARIA-nominated, top five charting Hello My Beautiful World. The new record marks not just a shift in sound and an expansion of personnel, but also a kind of creative surrender.

“In the past, this band has had a really considered approach,” Carroll said. “This time, I feel like Oscar [Dawson, guitarist/producer] and I have made an album where each song is really allowed to be exactly what it wants to be. We didn’t force anything. I was really excited about the idea of letting go of being concerned of what other people would think, and really just trusting ourselves.”

The new album will be available in a variety of vinyl and bundle options; you can pre-order it now.

