I Built the Sky Announce First Headline Australian Tour in Five Years

I Built the Sky, the Melbourne instrumental prog band led by songwriter Rohan “Ro Han” Stevenson, have announced their first headline Australian tour since 2017. Stevenson and his collaborators – bassist Sam Tan, drummer David Parkes and keyboardist Rohan Sharma – will kick off the run in Hobart on Friday, 2nd June.

Dates in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra will follow before the tour wraps at Crowbar in Sydney Friday, 16th June. See dates and venues below. Tickets are on sale now for the shows, along with masterclasses in each city where Stevenson will discuss songwriting, performance and more.

Watch I Built the Sky Play ‘Up Into the Ether’ Live at Northcote Social Club

I Built the Sky’s forthcoming Australian tour will take place a year after Stevenson released latest album The Quiet Place Away, which traded the heavy riffs and breakneck speed of 2019’s The Zenith Rise for softer, largely acoustic compositions.

Earlier this year, Stevenson and co. joined fellow Australian guitar wizard Plini on a national tour alongside Canadian prog metal band Protest the Hero.

I Built the Sky 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 2nd June – Republic Bar, Hobart

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 3rd June – Max Watts, Melbourne

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 9th June – Tomcat, Brisbane

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 10th June – Amplifier Bar, Perth

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 15th June – The Basement, Canberra

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 16th June – Sydney, Crowbar

Tickets: Oztix

