Jackson Browne Announces New Dates for Postponed Melbourne and Sydney Shows

Jackson Browne’s Sydney and Melbourne fans will have to wait until November 2023 to see the LA singer-songwriter in action. Browne was due to play at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena last Thursday (13th April) and Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre on Saturday, 15th April, but the shows were postponed at the last minute due to illness.

Before falling ill, Browne appeared at Byron Bay Bluesfest on Saturday, 8th April, and A Day on the Green in Perth on Tuesday, 11th April. He’ll return to the country in November, playing at Margaret Court Arena on Wednesday, 29th November, and Aware Super Theatre on Friday, 1st December.

Jackson Browne – ‘Late For the Sky’

All existing tickets for Sydney and Melbourne will remain valid. Ticketholders will be contacted directly by Ticketek. Refunds are available for anyone unable to attend the new dates. Contact Ticketek here.

Browne initially pushed back Thursday’s Melbourne show to Sunday, 16th April, but he released a statement on the morning of the Sydney show to explain that neither performance would be going ahead.

“I’m sorry to have to tell you that I’m still very sick,” he said, explaining that he’d taken antibiotics and given his voice three days’ rest, but the situation had not improved in time.

“I’m very disappointed, because our shows have been going so well, and we have all been so excited to play for you,” Browne said. “I’m disappointed too, not to get to hear Liz Stringer! I promise to get back here at the first opportunity, and play these two shows.”

Liz Stringer will be on support duties for the shows in November, tickets for which are on sale now via Frontier Touring.

Jackson Browne in Australia 2023

Wednesday, 29th November (previously 13th April) – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 1st December (previously 15th April) – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets on sale now

