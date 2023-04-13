Jackson Browne Reschedules Tonight’s Melbourne Show Due to Illness

American singer-songwriter Jackson Browne was scheduled to perform a headline show at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena tonight (Thursday, 13th April), but has been forced to postponed the concert due to illness.

The postponement was announced through a brief statement shared by promoters Frontier Touring, confirming that the gig has been rescheduled for this Sunday, 16th April. The show is still taking place at Margaret Court Arena, and tickets for tonight’s performance will be valid for the rescheduled date. Those unable to attend the new date can obtain a refund via Ticketek.

Browne’s Melbourne Show Has Been Rescheduled to Sunday, 16th April

Browne’s now rescheduled performance is one of three Australian shows Browne will play this month in addition to his appearance at this year’s edition of Byron Bay Bluesfest over the weekend. Browne played a show in Perth on Tuesday night as part of the A Day on the Green concert series, and will play a headline show at Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre this Saturday, 15th April. Singer-songwriter Liz Stringer is on support duties for both this weekend’s shows.

The tour marks Browne’s first run of Australian dates since 2018, and first since releasing his 2021 album Downhill from Everywhere. Tickets for both the Sydney and rescheduled Melbourne date are on sale here.

Jackson Browne 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 15th April – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Sunday, 16th April – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne (rescheduled date)

Further Reading

Phoebe Bridgers Gets Jackson Browne On Board For New Version Of ‘Kyoto’

Steve Earle on US Politics, Honouring His Idols and Touring Like Hell

Bluesfest Experiences Significant Drop in Attendance Compared to Previous Years