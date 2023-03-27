James Reyne and Ella Hooper Announce National Tour, Re-Record ‘Way Out West’

James Reyne and Ella Hooper are teaming up for an extensive national tour in support of their new single ‘Way Out West’. ‘Way Out West’ was first recorded by Reyne with fellow songwriter James Blundell way back in 1992, a cover of the 1973 song by the Dingoes.

Hooper and Reyne’s version will be released on Friday, 21st April, and the two will embark on a tour from late May and through June, July, and August, with shows scheduled across the country. You can see the full dates and details below.

James Reyne & James Blundell: ‘Way Out West’

“When James came to me with this idea – I was like – hell yeah!” Said Hooper in a statement about the collab. “I’ve always adored that song, it’s got such a lovely, laconic feel to it and it’s such a unique Australian song too. I used to belt out this song growing up in the country, it’s a dream to be doing it for real with James. It definitely deserves another spin!”

In a 2021 interview with Music Feeds, Reyne reflected on the unexpected success and Blundell’s cover, which is arguably better known than the original.

“[Managers] Brad and Chris put the idea to me – I can’t take credit for it myself – where they asked if I’d want to cut a country song with an Australian country singer,” Reyne reflected. “I thought it was a great idea, but I didn’t really know anybody in that world apart from meeting Lee Kernaghan once or twice at the ARIAs or something like that.

“James Blundell came to me because I’d seen him on The Midday Show or something like that. I didn’t know anything about him, per se, except for one thing: Every time he was on screen, women would go absolutely nuts. [laughs] I was like, ‘Right! That’s a good start.'”

Reyne’s last release was Live in The Corner Hotel Front Bar in 2022, while Hooper released Small Town Temple in January 2023.

Ella Hooper & James Reyne Way Out West Tour 2023

Friday, 26th May – Theatre Royal, Hobart TAS

Saturday, 27th May – Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 1st June – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 2nd June – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 4th June – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

Friday, 9th June – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Saturday, 10th June – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 17th June – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 23rd June – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD

Friday, 30th June – Freo Social, Fremantle WA

Saturday, 1st July – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Saturday, 15th July – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

Saturday, 22nd July – Ballarat Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC

Friday, 4th August – Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin NT

Friday, 11th August – Townsville Regional Entertainment Centre, Townsville QLD

Saturday, 12th August – Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD

Friday, 18th August – Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW

Saturday, 19th August – Toronto Hotel, Toronto NSW

Tickets on sale now via James Reyne’s website.

