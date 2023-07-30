Jessie Ware Announced as First Artist for Summer Camp 2023

After launching in November 2022, pride festival Summer Camp will return to Sydney/Gadigal land and Melbourne/Naarm this December. UK songwriter and disco revivalist Jessie Ware is the first artist confirmed for the 2023 event, which is happening over the weekend of Saturday, 2nd and Sunday, 3rd December.

The inaugural Summer Camp brought the likes of Years & Years and Big Freedia to Sydney’s Centennial Parklands and Melbourne’s Reunion Park. The venues for 2023 haven’t been confirmed, with the official media release saying, “inner city safe space venues to be announced soon.”

Jessie Ware – ‘Freak Me Now’ (w/ Róisín Murphy)

Jessie Ware’s latest album, That! Feels Good!, came out in April 2023 and was met with widespread critical acclaim. Alexis Petridis from The Guardian gave it five stars, calling it “pop music made by people who have both great taste and the good sense to wear their inspirations lightly.”

That! Feels Good! is Ware’s fifth album, and its predecessor, 2020’s What’s Your Pleasure?, was widely regarded as one of the albums of the year – The Needle Drop named it album of the year, while Pitchfork, Slate, Rolling Stone and Clash ranked it in the top ten.

The Summer Camp appearances will be Ware’s first shows in Australia in ten years. “I can’t wait,” Ware said a video message. “I’ve heard amazing things [about Summer Camp]. I cannot wait to eat your food, drink your wine, dance with you.”

More acts will be announced soon, along with ticketing and venue details. People are encouraged to join the mailing list in the meantime.

Summer Camp 2023

Jessie Ware

+ more TBA

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 2nd December – Venue TBA, Melbourne/Naarm VIC

Sunday, 3rd December – Venue TBA, Sydney/Gadigal NSW

