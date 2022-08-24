Jesswar Releases New Single ‘HEFTY’ From Debut Mixtape

Fijian-Australian, Yugambeh/Kombumerri-based artist Jesswar has shared the new single ‘HEFTY’ as a preview of their forthcoming debut mixtape. The new track will appear on LIFE’S SHORT, LIVE BIG when it arrives on 23rd September.

Working with Melbourne producer r.f.p, ‘HEFTY’ is both bold and confident, with Jesswar’s sharp vocals set against r.f.p’s powerful New York-style hip hop production. Built around a strong instrumental, ‘HEFTY’ is a contrast to last month’s ‘FELL IN LOVE’, which was a tender love song.

Jesswar – ‘HEFTY’

“The bass and piano line in ‘HEFTY i’s what caught my attention,” Jesswar said in a statement. “I went straight into my studio and started tracking the vocals while writing the track. Produced by r.f.p, I wanted to bring the same hard-heavy energy to the vocal and keep it short and punchy.”

This energy is translated into its official music video. Directed by Nicholas Stevens and Jesswar, it captures them performing around Meanjin/Brisbane, with masked dancers Junya Manaia and Khodie Edmonds helping to complete the visual.

“We filmed the video around the Valley in Brisbane, using the landscape as our studio,” Jesswar said. “We walked to different spots, got the camera out and started filming. This was one of my favourite videos, we went with the flow and created what we could with our surroundings.”

LIFE’S SHORT, LIVE BIG is set for release on 23rd September.

Jesswar – LIFE’S SHORT, LIVE BIG

GOLDEN FOUR DRIVE FELL IN LOVE WAVES HOLD ME DOWN ANTISOCIAL SWEET (feat. DVNA) CARAMEL BARS HEFTY BAD LIKE RIRI (feat. Erica Banks) THROW IT IN THE AIR CANDY WORK IT OUT

Further Reading

Wildlands Festival Announces Complete 2022/23 Lineup

Jesswar Tackles A Limp Bizkit Classic For The Return Of Triple J Like A Version

Strawberry Fields Announces October 2022 Festival Lineup