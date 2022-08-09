Wildlands Festival Announces Complete 2022/23 Lineup

Wildlands festival will return to Brisbane and make first-time voyages to Perth and Adelaide in late December and early January. With US rapper Denzel Curry previously confirmed for all three events, the complete Wildlands lineup has now been revealed.

A slew of internationals will join Curry, including Diplo, Shygirl, Yung Lean, Jay1, Kaytranada and more. As for local talent, Wildlands 2022/23 will feature Dom Dolla, Kota Banks, Tkay Maidza, JK-47, KLP and loads more.

Wildlands expands to Perth and Adelaide

The three-date festival tour will begin at Perth’s Optus Stadium Park on Friday, 30th December, before moving to Adelaide’s Ellis Park on Monday, 2nd January, and finishing up at Brisbane Showgrounds on Saturday, 7th January.

Wildlands is a product of the Untitled Group, who’re the brains behind Beyond The Valley, Pitch Music & Arts, Grapevine Gathering, For The Love, Ability Fest and more. Check out the complete lineup below, as well as ticket details.

Wildlands 2022/23

Aitch*

BENEE

Bicep (Live)

Charlotte De Witte*

Cloonee

Denzel Curry

Diplo

Dom Dolla

Holy Goof

Honey Dijon

Jay1*

Jesswar

JK-47

Jnr Choi*

JOY.*

Kanine

Kaytranada

Kee’ahn*

KLP^

Kota Banks*

Memphis LK*

Mia Rodriguez

Ninajirachi*

Patrick Topping

Remi Wolf

SG Lewis*

Shygirl*

Sofia Kourtesis~

Tkay Maidza

Willo

Yeat*

Yung Lean*

*Not in Adelaide | ~Brisbane only | ^Adelaide only

Dates and venues

Friday, 30th December – Optus Stadium Park, Perth

Monday, 2nd January – Ellis Park, Adelaide

Saturday, 7th January – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Presale tickets go on sale at 6pm, Tuesday, 16th August. General public on sale from 12:30pm AEST on Wednesday, 17th August.

