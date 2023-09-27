Squid Nebula Announce Debut LP, Release New Single ‘From Here to You’

Naarm-based cosmic groove ensemble Squid Nebula will release their debut album, From Here to You, on Friday, 20th October via Northside Records. The group, led by Noongar vocalist Bumpy, have shared the album’s third single, the title track ‘From Here to You’. Stream it here and pre-order the album here.

In addition to Bumpy – who’s an established solo artist and Triple R broadcaster – Squid Nebula features members of Quality Used Cars and Bohjass. The group has been honing its psychedelic disco sound over the past eight or so years, performing at festivals like Strawberry Fields, St Kilda Festival and BIGSOUND.

Squid Nebula – ‘From Here to You’

Squid Nebula will perform at Bar 303 on High Street, Northcote, on Saturday, 28th October for The Eighty-Six festival’s Super Saturday. Entry is free. Bumpy is on the lineup for Meredith Music Festival in December.

