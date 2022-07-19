It has been a long time coming, but Jesswar has announced their debut mixtape, Life’s Short, Live Big. The forthcoming released follows Jesswar’s debut EP, TROPIXX, from 2021. In conjunction with the announcement, the Fijian-Australian rapper has shared the new single, ‘Fell In Love’.

Jesswar has also shared the official music video for ‘Fell in Love’, a track that gives the artist an opportunity to explore new emotional territory while immersing themself in some lush grooves.

Jesswar – ‘Fell In Love’

Since their debut in 2017, Jesswar has shown themself to be a ferocious presence within Australian hip hop. Exemplified by trunk-rattling releases such as ‘Bad Like Riri’ and ‘Savage’, Jesswar’s music is bold and unafraid to take things into fired up, chaotic territory. Life’s Short, Live Big is set to show off more layers of Jesswar’s musicality.

The single, along with the wider project, has been described as a creative rebirth for Jesswar. “I feel super recharged lately and I’m coming into a new side of myself that feels free and at peace,” Jesswar said in a statement. “Making ‘Fell In Love’ is symbolic for me, not only personally but creatively it gave me room to be gentle and blissful. This is a new path in my journey and I’m ready to be completely submerged in it.”

The Life’s Short, Live Big mixtape is being released via [PIAS] Australia on Friday, 23rd September.

