Jesswar Releases New Single ‘HEFTY’ From Debut Mixtape

Fijian-Australian, Yugambeh/Kombumerri-based artist Jesswar has unveiled a new single today, sharing ‘HEFTY’ as a preview of their forthcoming debut mixtape. The new track will appear on LIFE’S SHORT, LIVE BIG when it arrives on 23rd September.

Working with Melbourne producer r.f.p, ‘HEFTY’ sees Jesswar delivering a track that is both bold and confident, with their slick vocals arriving against a powerful New York-style hip-hop cut. Built around a strong instrumental, ‘HEFTY’ stands in contrast to the likes of last month’s ‘FELL IN LOVE’, which presents itself as an unexpectedly tender love song.

Jesswar – ‘HEFTY’

“The bass and piano line in ‘HEFTY i’s what caught my attention,” Jesswar says of the track. “I went straight into my studio and started tracking the vocals while writing the track. Produced by r.f.p, I wanted to bring the same hard-heavy energy to the vocal and keep it short and punchy.”

Meanwhile, this same energy is also translated into its official music video. Directed by Nicholas Stevens and Jesswar, it captures them performing around Meanjin/Brisbane, with masked dancers Junya Manaia and Khodie Edmonds helping to complete the visual.

“We filmed the video around the valley in Brisbane, using the landscape as our studio,” Jesswar adds. “We walked to different spots, got the camera out and started filming. This was one of my favourite videos, we went with the flow and created what we could with our surroundings.”

LIFE’S SHORT, LIVE BIG is set for release on 23rd September.

Jesswar – LIFE’S SHORT, LIVE BIG

GOLDEN FOUR DRIVE FELL IN LOVE WAVES HOLD ME DOWN ANTISOCIAL SWEET (feat. DVNA) CARAMEL BARS HEFTY BAD LIKE RIRI (feat. Erica Banks) THROW IT IN THE AIR CANDY WORK IT OUT

Further Reading

Wildlands Festival Announces Complete 2022/23 Lineup

Jesswar Tackles A Limp Bizkit Classic For The Return Of Triple J Like A Version

Strawberry Fields Announces October 2022 Festival Lineup