Jimmy Barnes Pays Tribute To Angry Anderson With Rose Tattoo Cover: “Turn It Up Fucking LOUD”

Jimmy Barnes has paid tribute to his late friend and fellow Australian rock icon Angry Anderson with a cover of Rose Tattoo classic Rock ‘n’ Roll Is King, with all proceeds going to Support Act.

Anderson, the legendary Rose Tattoo frontman born Gary Anderson, passed away on 21st September at the age of 79.

Jimmy Barnes – ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Is King’

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gary ‘Angry’ Anderson on the eve of Monday 21 September 2026, surrounded by his loved ones here in Australia,” his family confirmed in a statement following his death.

“Angry was a devoted father, and much-loved bandmate, friend, and member of the wider music and entertainment community. His loss will be deeply felt by all those who knew and loved him both here in Australia and overseas.”

Now, Barnes has honoured his old mate by releasing his own take on Rock ‘n’ Roll Is King, originally featured on Rose Tattoo’s 1981 album Assault & Battery.

In an emotional statement accompanying the release, the Cold Chisel legend reflected on a friendship forged during the formative years of Australian hard rock, when the two bands frequently crossed paths.

“We shared stages, we shared crew members, we even shared equipment at times,” Barnes recalled. “Rock’n’roll was king and we were all young, taking on the world together.”

“He was my friend; my brother in arms. We laughed a lot, talking about taking the rock establishment by the throat and shaking it as hard as we could, in an endless struggle to get the best out of it.”

Barnes acknowledged the pair didn’t always see eye-to-eye, but said their shared love of music remained a constant throughout their friendship.

“Like all mates we saw the world differently at times, but one thing mattered more than all that: we liked the same music; music that came from the heart,” he wrote.

“We liked music with substance, music with backbone, music that moved our souls.”

Barnes also recalled being floored the first time he witnessed Rose Tattoo live, describing them as “the ultimate rock band”.

“They took no prisoners. Played hard. Lived hard,” he said.

“I spent so many nights drinking until dawn with them and their roadcrew that sometimes I almost felt I was one of them.”

He even admitted to covertly cranking the guitar amps of Ian Moss and members of his solo band in an attempt to inject a little more Tatts into their sound.

“They showed those so-called hard rock bands overseas how it was REALLY done,” Barnes continued.

“But out front was always Angry, driving the band harder. Faster. Harder. Faster. If there was ever anyone who deserved to be called a rock’n’roll singer, it was him.”

Barnes had actually recorded his version of Rock ‘n’ Roll Is King prior to Anderson’s death, originally intending it for his previous album.

“I spoke to Angry about covering that song for my last album and he was excited,” Barnes explained. “We cut it but it didn’t make the record for some reason even though I love the recording.”

Sadly, he never got the chance to play it for his friend.

“I couldn’t wait to sit down with Angry and play it to him because the song takes on a whole new meaning for me now, looking back through all those years and all those gigs,” Barnes wrote.

“Rock singers are never in one place for long, so I never got to play it for him.”

Following Anderson’s passing, Barnes decided it was finally time for the recording to see the light of day – with all proceeds being donated to Australian music industry charity Support Act.

“Now that Angry has left us I want to release this song,” Barnes said. “I won’t keep any money it makes, I just want to tip my hat to my mate and let the world know what great songs he and his band wrote.”

“I hope you like it. Turn it up fucking LOUD.”

“Angry’s gone to the Big Gig upstairs but I bet he’ll be listening.”

Further Reading

Man Sentenced To Jail For Death Of Angry Anderson’s Son

Watch Guns N’ Roses Join Forces With Angry Anderson To Bust Out A Rose Tattoo Classic Live In Sydney

Rose Tattoo’s Former Guitarist, John Meyer Has Died