Jimmy Barnes Leads Huge All-Aussie Red Hot Summer Tour 2027 Lineup

Red Hot Summer Tour has unveiled a massive all-Australian lineup for 2027, led by none other than Jimmy Barnes.

Barnesy will headline eight huge outdoor shows around the country next summer, joined by Jon Stevens performing his Noiseworks & INXS Collection, Birds Of Tokyo, Eskimo Joe, Baby Animals, Chocolate Starfish and Sarah McLeod.

The 2027 festivities will kick off with a special Sounds By The River show at Mannum Golf Club in South Australia on Saturday, 9th January, before rolling through regional Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania across January, February and March.

Barnes will arrive armed with more than four decades of Australian rock anthems spanning both his solo career and time fronting Cold Chisel.

The two-time ARIA Hall Of Fame inductee most recently returned to the top of the charts with his 21st studio album DEFIANT in June 2025, before celebrating the 40th anniversary of landmark solo album For The Working Class Man with a new documentary and a run of major outdoor shows.

Also returning to Red Hot Summer will be Jon Stevens with his Noiseworks & INXS Collection, packing a setlist stacked with material from both bands including Take Me Back, Touch, Hot Chilli Woman, New Sensation, Never Tear Us Apart and Don’t Change.

Birds Of Tokyo will bring their catalogue of arena-sized favourites including Plans, Lanterns, Good Lord and Unbreakable, while fellow WA exports Eskimo Joe join the party as they approach three decades together.

Baby Animals will also be celebrating a milestone of their own, with 2026 marking 35 years since the release of their eight-times Platinum self-titled debut album, home to classics including Rush You, Early Warning, Painless and One Word.

Rounding out the colossal homegrown bill are live favourites Chocolate Starfish and Superjesus founding member Sarah McLeod, who will perform alongside drummer Mick Skelton as their new rock duo.

The Red Hot Summer Tour will roll on through Warrnambool, Lake Macquarie, Southport, Port Macquarie, the Yarra Valley and Launceston before wrapping up at Gateway Lakes in Wodonga on Saturday, 6th March.

Catch all the dates below.

Red Hot Summer Tour 2027 Lineup

Jimmy Barnes

Jon Stevens – Noiseworks & INXS Collection

Birds Of Tokyo

Eskimo Joe

Baby Animals

Chocolate Starfish

Sarah McLeod

Saturday, 9th January – Mannum Golf Club, Mannum SA

– Mannum Golf Club, Mannum SA Sounds By The River

Saturday, 16th January – Warrnambool Racecourse, Warrnambool VIC

– Warrnambool Racecourse, Warrnambool VIC Saturday, 30th January – Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

– Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW Saturday, 6th February – Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

– Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD Saturday, 13th February – Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW

– Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW Saturday, 20th February – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

– Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC Saturday, 27th February – Country Club Lawns, Launceston TAS

– Country Club Lawns, Launceston TAS Saturday, 6th March – Gateway Lakes, Wodonga VIC

Telstra Pre-sale:

Wednesday 7th October 11.00am > Thursday 8th October 11.00am (local time)

Score tickets to Red Hot Summer Tour with Jimmy Barnes with Telstra Plus

Kicking off Wednesday 7th October at 11.00am (local time)

Presale ends Thursday 8th October at 11.00am (local time).

Telstra Plus members get exclusive Red Hot Summer Tour access plus $20 off for the first Early Bird GA tickets purchased.

Visit telstra.com/tickets to find out more or join Telstra Plus today.

RHST/Face To Face pre-sale:

Thursday 8th October 12.00pm > Friday 9th October 11.00am (local time)

General Public on-sale:

Friday 9th October 12.00pm (local time) via www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Further Reading

Australian Crawl To Reunite Original Members For The First Time In Over 40 Years On Massive Red Hot Summer Tour

Jimmy Barnes Pays Tribute To Angry Anderson With Rose Tattoo Cover: “Turn It Up Fucking LOUD”