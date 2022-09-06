Justin Bieber Announces Break From Touring To Focus On Health

Justin Bieber has announced that he’s taking a break from touring in order to focus on his health. The news comes a few months after the singer went public about his experience with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused the postponement of numerous North American dates.

The recent announcement was made via Bieber’s Instagram stories, where the Canadian pop star explained that he had continued his Justice world tour in July, returning to Europe for a handful of shows. “I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me,” Bieber said. “This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”

Justin Bieber reveals he’s experienced exhaustion on tour

Bieber said that after getting off stage in Rio, he was overcome with exhaustion. “I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he said. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need some time to rest and get better.”

The announcement comes a couple of months ahead of Bieber’s scheduled return to Australia. Tour promotors Frontier Touring shared a statement with Music Feeds, indicating the tour is expected to go ahead.

“We are aware that Justin Bieber has decided to take a break from touring and wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first,” they said. “We can’t wait to see him back on the road. Our understanding is the Australian and New Zealand leg of the tour is set to continue as scheduled.”

Plotting the shows back in November 2021, it will be Bieber’s first Australian tour since 2017. He’s currently scheduled to perform stadium shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane throughout November and December.

Further Reading

Justin Bieber Expands 2022 ‘Justice’ Australian Tour

Justin Bieber Is Giving Away $3 Million In Free Therapy

Justin Bieber Discusses Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis After Postponing Tour Dates