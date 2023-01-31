K-Pop Megastars BLACKPINK Announce Australian Shows

K-pop group BLACKPINK have announced four shows in Australia as part of their BORN PINK World Tour. The globe-conquering foursome will perform two shows each at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena in June 2023.

The Australian shows will cap off a bonkers year for the Seoul group, whose second album BORN PINK broke chart records around the globe upon release in September 2022. BORN PINK not only topped the US Billboard 200, but lead single ‘Pink Venom’ was the first song by a K-pop group to hit the top spot in Australia, debuting at number one on the ARIA charts.

BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’

BLACKPINK’s ongoing world tour has seen them sell out two nights at London’s O2 Arena and perform on the US network TV shows The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live! Even before this phenomenal run of success, Rolling Stone named BLACKPINK “the world’s biggest girl group”.

The group – consisting of singers Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – were recently announced as one of the headliners of the Californian music festival Coachella, alongside Frank Ocean and Bad Bunny.

BLACKPINK were formed in 2016 by South Korean talent agency YG Entertainment who, according to Billboard, formed a kind of “full-time pop-star academy” to train potential recruits in singing, rapping and dancing.

BLACKPINK ‘BORN PINK’ Australia 2023

Saturday, 10th June – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, 11th June – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Friday, 16th June – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday, 17th June – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Frontier members pre-sale : Sydney runs 24 hours from Wednesday, 8th February (11am local); Melbourne runs 24 hours from Wednesday, 8th February (1pm local).

General on sale: Sydney begins Thursday, 9th February (12pm local). Available here. Melbourne begins Thursday, 9th February (2pm local) Available here.

