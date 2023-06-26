Kesha and Dr. Luke Reach Settlement in Longstanding Legal Battle

Kesha and her former producer Dr. Luke have shared a joint statement announcing that a “resolution” has been reached in the pair’s longstanding legal battle. The announcement closes an almost decade-long series of lawsuits and countersuits between the pair that began when, in 2014, Kesha accused Dr. Luke of sexually assaulting her in 2005.

“Only God knows what happened that night,” Kesha wrote in the statement, shared on Instagram late last week. “As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Dr. Luke – real name Lukasz Gottwald – once again proclaimed his innocence in his own statement. “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened,” he wrote.

“I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

In October 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against Gottwald for sexual assault, battery, sexual harassment, gender violence and more, relating to an alleged 2005 incident. She also asked to be allowed to exit her contract with Gottwald’s label, Kemosabe Records, which was denied.

Gottwald denied the accusations made against him. Immediately after she filed the lawsuit, Gottwald sued Kesha for defamation, with the defamation suit remaining until the recent settlement. The trial was set to begin next month. Kesha’s case against Gottwald was dismissed in 2016.

Last month, Kesha released her fifth studio album, Gag Order. It is her final release under her contract with Kemosabe.

If you need assistance, 1800 RESPECT – the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service — can be reached on 1800 737 732.

For help or information regarding mental health, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

