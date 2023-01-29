King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Release New 86-Track Live Album ‘Live at Red Rocks ’22’

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have shared an 86-track live album recorded during the band’s three-night stint at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado last year.

At each of the three shows, which took place in October and November, the band played mammoth, three-hour-long sets. The live album’s tracklist draws heavily from 2017’s Murder of the Universe, with songs from last year’s Omnium Gatherum, 2019’s Infest the Rats Nest, 2016’s Nonagon Infinity and 2014’s I’m in Your Mind Fuzz also appearing frequently.

“86 tracks of raw rocky redness. Oct 22 USA was insane and this album sums it all urp,” the band wrote on Instagram when announcing the album. “It also couldn’t have happened without our crew, thus this one’s dedicated to them.”

King Gizz added that in addition to being available via Bandcamp – where you can purchase it digitally here – Live at Red Rocks will also be available through their long-running bootleg series, where the band allows anyone to make and sell copies of the recording in any manner they want.

“Just [in] case you’re out of loop, this is for everyone and no one so do whatever the ferk you want with it ie. print 100,000 copies Just send us a couple for [Gizzverse] ploise,” the band wrote.

King Gizz had a busy 2022. In addition to touring heavily overseas, they released a whopping five studio albums – Made in Timeland, Omnium Gatherum, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes.

Late next month, the band will play a hometown headline show in Melbourne, with a headline Sydney date in late March and a Brisbane show in early April. They will also perform as part of Adelaide’s Vintage Vibes fest in April, alongside Gang of Youths, Tash Sultana, Angus & Julia Stone and more.

