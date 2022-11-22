King Princess Announces 2023 Headline Australian Tour Dates

King Princess has announced a select run of headline shows, added on to her Australian tour dates supporting Florence + The Machine.

The two East Coast dates will see the New Yorker hit venues in Sydney and Melbourne in March, her first headline shows in Australia since 2019.

King Princess – ‘Change The Locks’

These shows will see King Princess tour her latest record Hold On Baby – the long awaited follow up to her acclaimed debut, Cheap Queen.

Hold On Baby served as somewhat of a masterclass in pulling an indie dream team together in making it. King Princess produced her sophomore album with day one collaborator Mark Ronson, as well as a slew of talent including Aaron and Bryce Dessner (The National), Tobias Jesso Jr., Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers) and more.

As the first time for Australian fans to get around this album, and considering how quickly King Princess’ debut headline dates sold out back in 2019 – there’s a good chance these opportunities are going to follow suit.

Tickets are on sale from 12pm AEDT, Wednesday 15 March. A Frontier Touring pre-sale starts from 12pm AEDT, Monday 28 November here.

King Princess 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Saturday 11 March – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne (18+)

Wednesday 15 March – Metro Theatre, Sydney (18+)

