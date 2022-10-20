Kingswood Announce New Album ‘Home’, Plot 60-Date Australian Tour

Kingswood have shared their first new single in two years, with ‘Burning Holes’ arriving this week. The track arrives as the first taste of the group’s upcoming sixth album, Home.
‘Burning Holes’ sees Kingswood leaning into an acoustic, Americana style with fingerpicked guitar and heartfelt vocals. In a statement, the group explain that the single revolves around themes of “solace, resolve and independence”.
Kingswood – ‘Burning Holes’
“Whilst initial inclinations might appear as longingly and melancholy, a subversive celebration of acceptance and contentment begins to resound, tied into the optimistic sounds of the harmonic consideration and emotional tones,” they explain. “The experience echoes the writing of classic country tropes where sorrow and hope clash in a beautiful duet.
“To be frank, the creation of the song was incredibly straightforward – set up, play and sing,” they added. “All live, all in one performance, dedicated and honest. We just kept tracking until one of the performances felt reflective of everything we set out to achieve emotionally and what you’re hearing is it.”
While Kingswood released their third album Juveniles in 2020, they flirted with this same sort of acoustic-based style on their follow-up release Reveries. ‘Burning Holes’ will officially arrive on Kingswood’s Home when it releases in February 2023.
Alongside news of the tour announcement, Kingswood have also detailed an extensive 60-date tour of Australia which kicks off in November, and sees the group touring almost constantly until June of next year.
“This is phase one of the tour, there is a lot more to be announced next year,” Kingswood announce. “It will make it the greatest tour ever undertaken in Australia.”
Kingswood – Hometowns Australian Tour
- Saturday, 12th November, 2022 – Stone & Dust Festival, Mt Gambier, SA
- Saturday, 26th November, 2022 – Brew And Chew Festival, Swan Hill, VIC
- Saturday, 10th December, 2022 – The Jetty Beach Hotel, Coffs Harbour, NSW
- Wednesday, 18th January, 2023 – Longyard Hotel, Tamworth, NSW
- Thursday, 19th January, 2023 – The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD
- Friday, 20th January, 2023 – The Met, Toowoomba, QLD
- Saturday, 21st January, 2023 – Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich, QLD
- Sunday, 22nd January, 2023 – Kingscliff, Kingscliff Beach Hotel, NSW
- Friday, 27th January, 2023 – The Vic, Bathurst, NSW
- Saturday, 28th January, 2023 – Agrestic Grocer, Orange, NSW
- Sunday, 29th January, 2023 – The Baroque Room, Blue Mountains, NSW
- Thursday, 2nd February, 2023 – Tumut River Brewing Co, Tumut, NSW
- Friday, 3rd, February, 2023 – Que Bar, Wagga Wagga, NSW
- Saturday, 4th February, 2023 – The Basement, Canberra, NSW
- Sunday, 5th February, 2023 – SS & MA, Albury, NSW
- Friday, 10th February, 2023 – York On Lilydale, Mt Evelyn, VIC
- Saturday, 11th February, 2023– Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, VIC
- Saturday, 18th February, 2023 – Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC
- Sunday, 19th February, 2023 – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC
- Friday, 24th February, 2023 – Volta Arts, Ballarat, VIC
- Saturday, 25th February, 2023 – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC
- Sunday, 26th February, 2023– Haba, Rye, VIC
- Friday, 3rd, March, 2023 – Longstockings Brewery, Pambula, NSW
- Saturday, 4th March, 2023 – Tilba Valley Wines, Tilba Valley, NSW
- Sunday, 5th March, 2023 – Smokey Dans, Tomakin, NSW
- Friday, 10th March, 2023 – The Marlin Hotel, Ulladulla, NSW
- Saturday, 11th March, 2023 – Rowing Club, Bowral, NSW
- Sunday, 12th March, 2023 – The Beer Shed, Leumeah, NSW
- Thursday, 16th March, 2023 – Heritage Hotel, Bulli, NSW
- Friday, 17th March, 2023 – Paddington RSL, Sydney, NSW
- Saturday, 18th March, 2023 – Avalon RSL, Avalon, NSW
- Sunday, 19th March, 2023 – Brass Monkey, Cronulla, NSW
- Friday, 24th March, 2023 – Ocean View Beach Club, Central Coast, NSW
- Saturday, 25th March, 2023 – Stag & Hunter, Newcastle, NSW
- Sunday, 26th March, 2023 – Pacific Recreation Club, Taree, NSW
- Thursday, 30th March, 2023 – Ex Services, Laurieton, NSW
- Friday, 31st March, 2023 – Country Club, South West Rocks, NSW
- Saturday, 1st April, 2023 – Moonee Beach Hotel, Coffs Harbour, NSW
- Sunday, 2nd – Ex Services, Mullumbimby, NSW
- Thursday, 13th April, 2023 – Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba, QLD
- Friday, 14th April, 2023 – Beenleigh Tavern, Beenleigh, QLD
- Saturday, 15th April, 2023 – Bribie Island Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD
- Sunday, 16th April, 2023 – Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach, QLQLDD
- Thursday, 20th April, 2023 – Old Bundy Tavern, Bundaberg, QLD
- Friday, 21st, April, 2023 – Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone, QLD
- Saturday, 22nd, April, 2023 – The Metropolitan, Mackay, QLD
- Thursday, 27th April, 2023 – Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD
- Friday, 28th April, 2023 – Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD
- Saturday, 29th April, 2023 – Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD
- Thursday, 25th May, 2023 – Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough, WA
- Friday, 26th May, 2023 – Mojos, Fremantle, WA
- Saturday, 27th May, 2023 – Ravenswood Hotel, Ravenswood, WA
- Sunday, 28th May, 2023 – The Carine, Duncraig, WA
- Thursday, 1st June, 2023 – Town Hall, Nannup, WA
- Friday, 2nd June, 2023 – The River, Margaret River, WA
- Saturday, 3rd June, 2023 – Six Degrees, Albany, WA
- Thursday, 8th June, 2023 – Sound City, Port Lincoln, SA
- Friday, 9th June, 2023 – The Fat Controller, Adelaide, SA
- Saturday, 10th June, 2023 – Western Hotel, Mt Gambier, SA
- Sunday, 11th June, 2023 – Victor Harbour, Victor Harbour, SA
Tickets on sale from Friday, 21st October.
Further Reading
Kingswood, Emma Donovan, Motor Ace And More To Play Inaugural Flavafest
Kingswood On Their Ultimate Pre-Show Warmup Tracks
Watch Kingswood’s Ripping Cover Of A Destiny’s Child Classic For ‘Like A Version’