Kingswood Announce New Album ‘Home’, Plot 60-Date Australian Tour

Kingswood have shared their first new single in two years, with ‘Burning Holes’ arriving this week. The track arrives as the first taste of the group’s upcoming sixth album, Home.

‘Burning Holes’ sees Kingswood leaning into an acoustic, Americana style with fingerpicked guitar and heartfelt vocals. In a statement, the group explain that the single revolves around themes of “solace, resolve and independence”.

Kingswood – ‘Burning Holes’

“Whilst initial inclinations might appear as longingly and melancholy, a subversive celebration of acceptance and contentment begins to resound, tied into the optimistic sounds of the harmonic consideration and emotional tones,” they explain. “The experience echoes the writing of classic country tropes where sorrow and hope clash in a beautiful duet.

“To be frank, the creation of the song was incredibly straightforward – set up, play and sing,” they added. “All live, all in one performance, dedicated and honest. We just kept tracking until one of the performances felt reflective of everything we set out to achieve emotionally and what you’re hearing is it.”

While Kingswood released their third album Juveniles in 2020, they flirted with this same sort of acoustic-based style on their follow-up release Reveries. ‘Burning Holes’ will officially arrive on Kingswood’s Home when it releases in February 2023.

Alongside news of the tour announcement, Kingswood have also detailed an extensive 60-date tour of Australia which kicks off in November, and sees the group touring almost constantly until June of next year.

“This is phase one of the tour, there is a lot more to be announced next year,” Kingswood announce. “It will make it the greatest tour ever undertaken in Australia.”

Kingswood – Hometowns Australian Tour

Saturday, 12th November, 2022 – Stone & Dust Festival, Mt Gambier, SA

Saturday, 26th November, 2022 – Brew And Chew Festival, Swan Hill, VIC

Saturday, 10th December, 2022 – The Jetty Beach Hotel, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Wednesday, 18th January, 2023 – Longyard Hotel, Tamworth, NSW

Thursday, 19th January, 2023 – The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 20th January, 2023 – The Met, Toowoomba, QLD

Saturday, 21st January, 2023 – Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich, QLD

Sunday, 22nd January, 2023 – Kingscliff, Kingscliff Beach Hotel, NSW

Friday, 27th January, 2023 – The Vic, Bathurst, NSW

Saturday, 28th January, 2023 – Agrestic Grocer, Orange, NSW

Sunday, 29th January, 2023 – The Baroque Room, Blue Mountains, NSW

Thursday, 2nd February, 2023 – Tumut River Brewing Co, Tumut, NSW

Friday, 3rd, February, 2023 – Que Bar, Wagga Wagga, NSW

Saturday, 4th February, 2023 – The Basement, Canberra, NSW

Sunday, 5th February, 2023 – SS & MA, Albury, NSW

Friday, 10th February, 2023 – York On Lilydale, Mt Evelyn, VIC

Saturday, 11th February, 2023– Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, VIC

Saturday, 18th February, 2023 – Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Sunday, 19th February, 2023 – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC

Friday, 24th February, 2023 – Volta Arts, Ballarat, VIC

Saturday, 25th February, 2023 – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 26th February, 2023– Haba, Rye, VIC

Friday, 3rd, March, 2023 – Longstockings Brewery, Pambula, NSW

Saturday, 4th March, 2023 – Tilba Valley Wines, Tilba Valley, NSW

Sunday, 5th March, 2023 – Smokey Dans, Tomakin, NSW

Friday, 10th March, 2023 – The Marlin Hotel, Ulladulla, NSW

Saturday, 11th March, 2023 – Rowing Club, Bowral, NSW

Sunday, 12th March, 2023 – The Beer Shed, Leumeah, NSW

Thursday, 16th March, 2023 – Heritage Hotel, Bulli, NSW

Friday, 17th March, 2023 – Paddington RSL, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 18th March, 2023 – Avalon RSL, Avalon, NSW

Sunday, 19th March, 2023 – Brass Monkey, Cronulla, NSW

Friday, 24th March, 2023 – Ocean View Beach Club, Central Coast, NSW

Saturday, 25th March, 2023 – Stag & Hunter, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, 26th March, 2023 – Pacific Recreation Club, Taree, NSW

Thursday, 30th March, 2023 – Ex Services, Laurieton, NSW

Friday, 31st March, 2023 – Country Club, South West Rocks, NSW

Saturday, 1st April, 2023 – Moonee Beach Hotel, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sunday, 2nd – Ex Services, Mullumbimby, NSW

Thursday, 13th April, 2023 – Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba, QLD

Friday, 14th April, 2023 – Beenleigh Tavern, Beenleigh, QLD

Saturday, 15th April, 2023 – Bribie Island Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD

Sunday, 16th April, 2023 – Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach, QLQLDD

Thursday, 20th April, 2023 – Old Bundy Tavern, Bundaberg, QLD

Friday, 21st, April, 2023 – Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone, QLD

Saturday, 22nd, April, 2023 – The Metropolitan, Mackay, QLD

Thursday, 27th April, 2023 – Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD

Friday, 28th April, 2023 – Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD

Saturday, 29th April, 2023 – Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD

Thursday, 25th May, 2023 – Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough, WA

Friday, 26th May, 2023 – Mojos, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, 27th May, 2023 – Ravenswood Hotel, Ravenswood, WA

Sunday, 28th May, 2023 – The Carine, Duncraig, WA

Thursday, 1st June, 2023 – Town Hall, Nannup, WA

Friday, 2nd June, 2023 – The River, Margaret River, WA

Saturday, 3rd June, 2023 – Six Degrees, Albany, WA

Thursday, 8th June, 2023 – Sound City, Port Lincoln, SA

Friday, 9th June, 2023 – The Fat Controller, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 10th June, 2023 – Western Hotel, Mt Gambier, SA

Sunday, 11th June, 2023 – Victor Harbour, Victor Harbour, SA

Tickets on sale from Friday, 21st October.

