Kira Puru Releases New Single ‘All My Boyfriends’

Australian pop icon Kira Puru has graced us with a brand new single. Dubbed ‘All My Boyfriends’, the Melbourne-based musician’s latest offering is a nostalgic pop anthem steeped in relatable human emotion.

Puru announced the song’s release on their social channels, writing: “‘All My Boyfriends’ is now streamable and poised to sit, beg, and roll over at your command.”

Kira Puru – ‘All My Boyfriends’

They described the song as a “nostalgic nod to some of my fave early 2000s pop moments” with lyrics about “loneliness and being so afraid of pain that you push people away”.

The song was written by Kira in collaboration with the iconic Aussie producer PJ Harding, whom has previously penned hits for artists like Ruel, Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian.

“I’m clumsily typing this through tears because apparently I can’t have a single emotion without being overwhelmed,” they added. “Your support really means the world to me right now. Thanks so much for sticking by me. I hope you like this one. Don’t be afraid to be loud and annoying about it if you do.”

You can stream Kira Puru’s new bop ‘All My Boyfriends’ up above.

