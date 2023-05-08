Kurt Vile Collaborator and Band Member Rob Laakso Has Died

American musician Rob Laakso, a longtime recording collaborator and bandmate of Kurt Vile, has died at the age of 44. The multi-instrumentalist died last Thursday, 4th May, with his passing confirmed by wife Mamie-Claire Cornelius. Laakso’s death followed a battle with the rare, aggressive bile duct cancer cholangiocarcinoma.

“Thank you for giving me the most beautiful life, the most loving and beautiful children and for believing in me every day,” Cornelius wrote on Instagram. “You are the light of my life and the only slightest sliver of peace I have is that you are no longer in pain. We’ll be dreaming of you every night until we see you again.” The couple had two children together.

Laakso Was 44 Years Old

Laakso was born in Massachusetts in 1979. His first contributions to Vile’s records came with 2009’s God Is Saying This to You… and 2011’s Smoke Ring for my Halo. He became a full-time member of Vile’s backing band, the Violators, in 2011, replacing Adam Granduciel and continuing to perform live as part of the band up until 2021.

Laakso’s contributions to Vile’s studio albums dramatically increased with 2013’s Wakin on a Pretty Daze, playing bass, guitar, electronics, percussion and more. He also produced and engineered two tracks on the album. Laakso performed on and co-produced 2015’s b’lieve i’m goin down… and 2018’s Bottle It In. He also played multiple instruments on last year’s (watch my moves), as well as Vile’s 2017 collaborative album with Courtney Barnett, Lotta Sea Lice.

Outside of his work with Vile, Laakso had also been a member of the shoegaze band Swirlies, performing on 2000 album Damon, Andy, Rob, Ron: The Yes Girls, 2003’s Cats of the Wild Volume 2 and 2005’s Swirlies’ Magic Strop: Winsome Zamula’s Hammer of Contumely. Laakso spent time in indie rock band Mice Parade, performing on 2004’s Obrigado Saudade, their self-titled 2007 record and 2010’s What It Means to Be Left-Handed.

Laakso was also an audio engineer, producer and composer, who worked on music for Cartoon Network, as well as projects for Google, Apple and Adidas.