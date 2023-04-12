L7 to Perform ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ in Full on 2023 Australian Tour

LA rock icons L7 are returning down under for the first time since 2016, in honour of the 30th anniversary of their breakout third album, Bricks are Heavy.

The ’90s grunge legends will be performing the LP in full when they return to our shores this December, visiting fans in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Melbourne.

L7 – ‘Pretend We’re Dead’

What’s more, they’ll be doing it with the bona fide OG lineup of Donita Sparks (guitar/vox), Suzi Gardner (guitar/vox), Jennifer Finch (bass) and Demetra Plakas (drums).

Bricks are Heavy was produced by the legendary Butch Vig, whose CV includes Nirvana’s historic Nevermind LP, and catapulted the band to mainstream success with the help of lead single, ‘Pretend We’re Dead’.

L7 released six albums throughout their decade-long career but called it a day in 1999 following their final record Slap-Happy. They reunited in 2014, before touring Australia in late 2016 (after becoming one of the first bands to drop off the ill-fated final Soundwave festival, which was ultimately cancelled).

You can peep all the details of their 2023 Bricks are Heavy Australian tour down below.

Friday, 8th December – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 9th December – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, 12th December – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, 13th Dec 13th – Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Friday, 15th Dec – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Pre-sale: Friday, 14th April, 10am local time

Tickets on sale Monday, 17th April, 10am local time via Metropolis Touring

