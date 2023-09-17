Live and Incubus Announce 2024 Australian Co-Headline Tour

Live and Incubus will join forces on a co-headlining tour around the country next April. The tour will involve four arena dates along the east coast (and Adelaide), as well as a handful of festival dates for a new event called Lookout Festival.

Lookout Festival will feature both bands as headliners, alongside Birds of Tokyo, Eskimo Joe, and The Superjesus. It’ll all kick off on Saturday, 6th April at Sandstone Point Hotel in Bribie Island, Queensland. The festival will then move to Broadwater Parklands in Southport, before heading to Mornington in Victoria and Hillarys in Western Australia. See the full run of dates below.

“It has been way too long, and I couldn’t be happier that Live is finally returning to Australia for the first time in 5 years,” Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk said in a statement.

“And the icing on the cake is going to be sharing the stage with Incubus for the first time. I have always been a fan of their deep vibes, intellectual lyrics, and ground-breaking musical style. I think the pairing of our two bands is perfect in so many ways and I’m sure it will be a night to remember for all of the fans.”

Incubus’ last record was the Skrillex-produced 8, which arrived in 2017, while Live released their first music in over a decade in 2018 with the EP Local 717.

Live & Incubus 2024 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Tuesday, 9th April – WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Thursday, 11th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 14th April – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 17th April – The Drive, Adelaide SA

Lookout Festival 2024

Live

Incubus

Eskimo Joe

Birds of Tokyo

The Superjesus

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 6th April – Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Sunday, 7th April – Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Saturday, 13th April – Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Saturday, 20th April – Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys WA

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, 21st September via Ticketmaster and Ticketek (Sydney and Melbourne).

