Mat McHugh & The Beautiful Girls Announce 21-Date Tour

For the first time, Mat McHugh and The Beautiful Girls will tour together – a combination of McHugh’s projects on the same bill across January, February and March 2023.

Dubbed the ‘Together At Last Tour’, the 21-date run is the first tour for McHugh in three years, and his first in this format.

Mat McHugh – ‘A Pocketful Of Shells’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I kind of kept them separate for a long time live for various reasons,” McHugh has explained.

“I saw them as two separate bodies of work, but at the core of it they’re basically the same thing. I mean, I make these records at home and play most if not all of the instruments on them. After this past three years, I thought, “You know what? Part of this whole deal of recalibrating and getting back out on the road and seeing people and sharing music was just kind of stepping forward and joining the two bodies of work for the first time.””

The Beautiful Girls were formed by Mat McHugh in Sydney back in 2001 with Clay McDonald and Mitch Connelly. Together, they have produced five studio albums, two EPs and three compilations – the latest being 2019’s Seaside Highlife (Greatest Hits: Vol. 1).

Tickets for this expansive tour are available via The Beautiful Girls’ website, here.

Mat McHugh & The Beautiful Girls Australian Tour 2023

Friday 6 January – Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour

Saturday 7 January – Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff

Friday 13 January – Westernport Hotel, San Remo

Saturday 14 January – Haba, Mornington

Sunday 15 January – Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Friday 3 February – The Gov, Adelaide

Saturday 4 February – Hotel Victor, Victor Harbour

Friday 10 February – The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday 11 February – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi

Friday 17 February – Freo Social, Fremantle

Saturday 18 February – The River, Margaret River

Friday 24 February – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Saturday 25 February – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Friday 3 March – Waves, Towradgi

Saturday 4 March – The Jetty, Canberra

Friday 10 March – Steyne Hotel, Manly

Saturday 11 March – Sunken Monkey, Central Coast

Friday 17 March – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Saturday 18 March – The Factory, Sydney

Further Reading

The Gum Ball Announces 2021 Lineup

The Beautiful Girls Announce 15th Anniversary National Tour

Mat McHugh Announces ‘Summer Come Save Me’ Tour