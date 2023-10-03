Maya Hawke and Her Dad Ethan Cover Willie Nelson’s ‘We Don’t Run’

Actors Maya Hawke and her father Ethan have teamed up for a gentle cover of Willie Nelson’s classic 1996 track ‘We Don’t Run’. The song has been released through record label Light in the Attic, who are pulling together a compilation of their famous ‘Covers’ series for an exclusive Record Store Day release.

“This song is off Willie’s brilliant album Spirit, which has been a mainstay in our home since it was released in 1996,” Ethan Hawke shared in a statement about the cover, which you can hear below. “Everybody needs a good anthem song. This is one of the best.”

Ethan & Maya Hawke: ‘We Don’t Run’ (Willie Nelson Cover)

The Light In The Attic And Friends compilation will feature 20 tracks from across the long-running series, including Charles Bradley & The Menahan Street Band taking on Sixto Rodriguez, Iggy Pop & Zig Zags covering Betty Davis, Angel Olsen on Karen Dalton’s ‘Something On Your Mind’, and Mac DeMarco playing through Haruomi Hosono’s ‘Honey Moon’.

Twenty tracks make up the compilation, and it will be released as a double-sided LP for Record Store Day on Friday, 24th November. You can have a look at the LP over here.

“Many musicians whom we’ve reissued had to make huge sacrifices in their day, yet most never saw fame nor were they appreciated on a larger scale until much later in life,” Light In The Dark founder and co-owner Matt Sullivan shared in a statement.

“Each offering is so much more than just a cover; it is a tribute to the unwavering human spirit of the personal sacrifice each artist forged through song.”

