Meg Washington Has Covered The Killers’ Debut Album ‘Hot Fuss’

Meg Washington (aka Washington, Megan Washington) has released a new album – a covers record in which she performs The Killers‘ acclaimed 2004 debut Hot Fuss (almost) in full. On her version, Washington eschews the big arena-sized rock of the original, stripping down songs like ‘Mr. Brightside’ and ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’ to their barest elements, her vocals primarily accompanied by sparse piano.

The album was produced by Washington herself alongside Danny Harley (The Kite String Tangle), with flourishes of nylon string guitar from Jack Colwell and trumpet and flugelhorn courtesy of Edward Fairlie. “There’s sparkling crystal in these songs,” Washington wrote on Instagram when announcing the album. “What began as piano practice turned into covering the entire [Killers] debut record.”

Listen to Meg Washington’s Hot Fuss

Hot Fuss marks Washington’s first album since she released Batflowers back in 2020. That record came six years after her sophomore record, 2014’s There There, which followed 2010 debut I Believe You, Liar.

“I want this record to be an invitation,” Washington said of Batflowers when speaking to Music Feeds back in 2020. “I just really wanted to make something that had enough layers, that was full and complete enough that people could come back to more than once and find new things inside the songs.”

The Killers, meanwhile, are currently in Australia touring in support of 2020’s Imploding the Mirage and last year’s Pressure Machine. They’ll play Hope Estate in the Hunter Valley on Saturday (17th December) before wrapping up the run with two shows in Sydney on Monday night (17th December). After performing at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, they’ll rush to the newly-opened Liberty Hall for an intimate, late-nite gig.

