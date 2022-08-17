Mia Dyson, Felix Riebl and More Join Queenscliff Music Festival Lineup

The 2022 Queenscliff Music Festival has expanded, with organisers adding a number of new acts to the bill. The initial lineup announcement featured Baker Boy, Middle Kids, John Butler, RVG, The Bamboos, Seeker Lover Keeper, Folk Bitch Trio
Isabella Manfredi and loads more.
The new round of additions includes Mia Dyson, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, The Teskey Brothers’ Sam Teskey, The Cat Empire’s Felix Riebl, Joelistics, and The Chaser’s Andrew Hansen.
Mia Dyson – ‘Fool’
New York-based blues trio Daddy Long Legs also join the bill, alongside the Festival Of Small Halls, which features Canadian Celtic group Inn Echo and Byron Bay’s Sam Buckingham. Jude Perl, Sam Lazaro, Sweet Talk, Emily Lubitz, and The Beanies are also confirmed for QMF22, with the latter helping to bring an element of family-friendly entertainment into the event.
The festival is set to run from Friday, 25th November until Sunday, 27th November, with a number of ticketing options available now via the festival’s website.
Queenscliff Music Festival 2022
- Andrew Gurruwiwi Band
- Andrew Hansen
- Daddy Long Legs
- Emily Lubitz
- Felix Riebl
- Festival Of Small Halls (featuring Inn Echo and Sam Buckingham)
- Joelistics
- Jude Perl
- Mia Dyson
- San Lazaro
- Sam Teskey
- Sweet Talk
- The Beanies
Joining…
- The Bad Dad Orchestra
- Baker Boy
- The Bamboos
- Banjo Lucia
- Ben Mastwyk & His Millions
- Bluey Live Interactive Experience
- Bones & Jones
- Bud Rokesky
- Bumpy
- Cat & Clint
- Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
- Fanny Lumsden
- Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham
- Folk Bitch Trio
- Isabella Manfredi
- Jess Ribeiro
- John Butler
- Kee’ahn
- Little Quirks
- Mark Seymour & The Undertow
- Middle Kids
- Monique Clare
- Rambal
- Raul Midón
- RVG
- Seeker Lover Keeper
- The Seven Ups
- Steph Strings
- The Stetson Family
- Teeny Tiny Stevies
- The Teskey Brothers
- Tuck Shop Ladies
- Vika & Linda
- William Crighton
- Zoë Fox & The Rocket Clocks
Dates and Venues
- Friday, 25th November – Sunday, 27th November – Queenscliff, VIC
Tickets on sale now.
Further Reading
The Cat Empire’s Felix Riebl Announces New Album, ‘Everyday Amen’
Folk Bitch Trio: “It Was Extremely Casual – We Were Just Doing it For Fun”
Love Letter To A Record: Felix Riebl Of The Cat Empire On Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland’