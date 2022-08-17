Mia Dyson, Felix Riebl and More Join Queenscliff Music Festival Lineup

The 2022 Queenscliff Music Festival has expanded, with organisers adding a number of new acts to the bill. The initial lineup announcement featured Baker Boy, Middle Kids, John Butler, RVG, The Bamboos, Seeker Lover Keeper, Folk Bitch Trio

Isabella Manfredi and loads more.

The new round of additions includes Mia Dyson, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, The Teskey Brothers’ Sam Teskey, The Cat Empire’s Felix Riebl, Joelistics, and The Chaser’s Andrew Hansen.

Mia Dyson – ‘Fool’

New York-based blues trio Daddy Long Legs also join the bill, alongside the Festival Of Small Halls, which features Canadian Celtic group Inn Echo and Byron Bay’s Sam Buckingham. Jude Perl, Sam Lazaro, Sweet Talk, Emily Lubitz, and The Beanies are also confirmed for QMF22, with the latter helping to bring an element of family-friendly entertainment into the event.

The festival is set to run from Friday, 25th November until Sunday, 27th November, with a number of ticketing options available now via the festival’s website.

Queenscliff Music Festival 2022

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

Andrew Hansen

Daddy Long Legs

Emily Lubitz

Felix Riebl

Festival Of Small Halls (featuring Inn Echo and Sam Buckingham)

Joelistics

Jude Perl

Mia Dyson

San Lazaro

Sam Teskey

Sweet Talk

The Beanies

Joining…

The Bad Dad Orchestra

Baker Boy

The Bamboos

Banjo Lucia

Ben Mastwyk & His Millions

Bluey Live Interactive Experience

Bones & Jones

Bud Rokesky

Bumpy

Cat & Clint

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Fanny Lumsden

Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham

Folk Bitch Trio

Isabella Manfredi

Jess Ribeiro

John Butler

Kee’ahn

Little Quirks

Mark Seymour & The Undertow

Middle Kids

Monique Clare

Rambal

Raul Midón

RVG

Seeker Lover Keeper

The Seven Ups

Steph Strings

The Stetson Family

Teeny Tiny Stevies

The Teskey Brothers

Tuck Shop Ladies

Vika & Linda

William Crighton

Zoë Fox & The Rocket Clocks

Dates and Venues

Friday, 25th November – Sunday, 27th November – Queenscliff, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

