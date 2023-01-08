US rapper Quavo has shared the track ‘Without You’, a tribute to his late nephew and fellow Migos bandmate Takeoff. The track was released late last week, with Quavo pairing the tribute with the caption “Long Live Take Infinity” on social media.

Throughout the song, Quavo reflects on the time spent with Takeoff, lamenting his untimely passing, and underlining how their musical bond transcended boundaries, mainly due to their familial connection. “I wish I had a time machine hust so you can take a ride with me,” Quavo sings during the first verse. “I miss just how you smile at me, Unc and Phew until infinity.”

Quavo – ‘Without You’

28-year-old Takeoff (whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Bell) was shot and killed on 1st November following an altercation at a Texas bowling alley. In early December, a 33-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with Takeoff’s murder, with the rapper described as an “innocent bystander” by police.

Following his passing, Quavo (who founded Migos in 2008 with Takeoff and his cousin, Offset) shared a heartfelt tribute to Takeoff, praising him for the time they spent together, and the musical milestones they achieved together. “I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together,” Quavo began.

“We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time,” he added. “You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live… I love you with all my heart.”

