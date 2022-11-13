Quavo Shares Emotional Tribute to Takeoff

Quavo has penned an emotional tribute to Takeoff: his nephew and fellow Migos member who was fatally shot earlier this month during an altercation in Houston, Texas. In the lengthy eulogy, posted to Quavo’s Instagram, the rapper remembers childhood memories growing up together – though they were uncle and nephew, Quavo was only Takeoff’s senior by three years.

“You never competed with me, we were always on same team,” Quavo writes. “Quietest in the room but paid attention to everything going on in the room, always been like that!!! Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody.”

Quavo: “I love you with all my heart.”

“Throughout this whole time he had a REAL passion for music it was HIS dream to become a rapper cuz I didn’t kno what I wanted to do,” Quavo continued.

“Growing up he knew every song off the Hot Boyz album, every lyric word for word and he was cursing up a storm. Mama heard him rapping, took the CD and said that music was too grown for us… until we won the Boys and Girls Club talent show together performing ‘Get Ya Roll On’ by Big Timers, it was all good then.”

Quavo also remembered Takeoff’s distinctive “triplet flow” in Migos, which the pair formed in 2008 with fellow relative Offset. “He never worried about titles, credit, or what man got the most shine, that wasn’t him. He didn’t care about none of that as long as we brought it back home to the family!”

Quavo goes on to discuss how the terms “nephew” and “uncle” didn’t properly illustrate the closeness of the pair’s relationship. “Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true. Whenever u spoke it, it manifested it.

“I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time,” Quavo continued. “You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live… I love you with all my heart.”

Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Ball – died in the early hours of Tuesday, 1st November at a bowling alley in Houston when an altercation broke out and a man opened fire.

Takeoff, who had been at the venue for a private party with Quavo, was shot three times in the torso and head and was killed on the scene. Houston police chief Troy Finner said he did not believe Takeoff was the intended target, and the rapper’s record label said in a statement he was killed by a “stray bullet.” His death was ruled a homicide.

Following news of his death, many of Takeoff’s peers paid tribute to the rapper, including Cardi B, Desiigner, Gucci Mane, Dave, Wiz Khalifa, Beyoncé, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Teyana Taylor, 21 Savage, Rae Sremmurd and more.

