A man has been arrested and charged for last month’s murder of Migos member Takeoff last month.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested last week for the murder of the rapper, who was shot in a bowling alley in Houston in the early hours of November 1st. Another man called Cameron Joshua was also arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon, as per The Guardian.

Takeoff was an “Innocent Bystander”

According to police, Takeoff was an “innocent bystander” who was caught up in an argument as people left a party at the bowling alley. “There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley which led to the shooting,” a Houston police sergeant called Michael Burrow told reporters last week.

“I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed. He was an innocent bystander.”

If convicted, Clark could face life imprisonment.

Takeoff was honoured at a memorial service at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday, 11th November. Musicians such as Drake, Gucci Mane, Cardi B, City Girls, YG, Lil Yachty, Cee-Lo Green, and Teyana Taylor attended the event, with Drake delivering a eulogy for the 28-year-old rapper.

“I miss performing with my brothers,” Drake said in the eulogy, about touring with Migos. “After all these years watching Dean Martin, I realised I want to grow old with my friends. We should do that more.”

His fellow Migos members Quavo and Offset also paid tribute at the memorial. “I don’t wanna question you, God, but I don’t get you sometimes,” Offset told the mourners during his speech.

