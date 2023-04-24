K-Pop Star Moonbin Found Dead at 25

K-pop artist Moonbin has been found dead in his apartment at the age of 25. The Astro band member’s death was confirmed by his record label Fantagio announced on Thursday, 20th April – Moon Bin, who performed as Moonbin, was found unresponsive the night before.

“On April 19, Astro member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky,” the label wrote on Twitter. “Although we cannot compare our sorrow to the grief that the bereaved families are feeling, losing a beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, fellow Fantagio artists, company executives, and employees are mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.”

Astro: ‘Knock’

According to the BBC, the police said it appeared the death was a suicide.

Moonbin had been part of the K-pop industry since a very early age, working as a child actor and model before joining Astro at age 18. While the band wasn’t as popular in the Western mainstream as other K-pop acts such as BTS or Blackpink, at home they were a huge success – their most recent album was Drive to the Starry Road, which arrived in 2022.

Moonbin also performed in the duo Moonbin & Sanha – their last release was the Incense EP which dropped in January of this year. They’d just recently completed a world tour, with their last stop being in early April in Bangkok.

Moonbin had taken a hiatus from the industry in 2019 and 2020, citing concerns for his health.

