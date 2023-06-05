Morgan Evans Adds Extra Sydney, Melbourne & Perth Shows to 2023 Australian Tour

Novocastrian country musician Morgan Evans is returning from his adopted home of Nashville for an Australia tour in support of his latest EP, Life Upside Down. Tickets went on sale on Thursday, 1st June, and the shows in Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth have already sold out. In response, Evans has announced new dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Evans will stick around for a second night at the Sydney Opera House; he’ll get to Melbourne a day earlier than planned for a show at the Palais Theatre; and the tour will now end with a double-header at Perth’s Astor Theatre. Details below.

Morgan Evans – ‘Over For You’

These are Evans’ first Australian shows since he co-headlined the 2022 edition of CMC Rocks QLD and supported American singer-songwriter Brad Paisley on his Australian tour. Evans hasn’t conducted an Australian headline tour since 2019 when he hit the road in support of his second album, 2018’s Things We Drink To.

Evans has followed Things We Drink To with two EPs: 2021’s The Country and the Coast (Side A) and 2023’s Life Upside Down. The latter features the hit country singles ‘Over for You’ and ‘On My Own Again’.

Morgan Evans Life Upside Down 2023 Australian Tour

w/ James Johnston (all dates except Sydney)

Saturday, 9th September – Newcastle Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW – SOLD OUT

Monday, 11th September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 12th September – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW – SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 13th September – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW – NEW SHOW

Thursday, 14th September – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC – NEW SHOW

Friday, 15th September – Palais Theatre, Melbourne – SOLD OUT

Sunday, 17th September – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Tuesday, 19th September – Astor Theatre, Perth – SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 20th September – Astor Theatre, Perth – SOLD OUT

Tickets on sale now

