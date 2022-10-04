Movements & Boston Manor Announce Australian Co-Headline Tour

Two of the most exciting names in post-hardcore and pop-punk music are joining forces for an Australian tour. Movements and Boston Manor will head to our shores in March 2023, playing a stack of regional and metropolitan dates across mainland Australia.

Kicking off in Brisbane, the co-headline tour will also visit Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Belgrave, Melbourne and Adelaide, before wrapping up in Perth.

Movements – ‘Cherry Thrill’

Southern Californian quartet Movements will be coming to our shores for the first time since their debut headline tour in 2018, this time armed with their 2020 sophomore full-length album, No Good Left To Give.

British rockers Boston Manors are also returning for the first time since 2018, when they played the debut instalment of Good Things Festival. Their fourth full-length record Datura is due to reach our ears on Friday, 14th October, so there’ll be plenty of time to acquaint yourselves with all their new tunes before the shows next year.

Catch all the important dates and details below.

Further Reading:

Movements Pull Out Of Moose Blood’s Australian Tour Following Concerns From Fans

Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones Headline Good Things 2022 Lineup

28 Days To Play Their Self-Titled Album In Full At One-Off Melbourne Show

Movements & Boston Manor 2023 Tour Dates

Thursday, 9th March 2023 – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

Friday, 10th March 2023 – Newy Hotel, Newcastle, NSW(18+)

Saturday, 11th March 2023 – Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW (Lic/AA)

Tuesday, 14th March 2023 – Dicey Riley’s, Wollongong, NSW (18+)

Wednesday, 15th March 2023 – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC (18+)

Thursday, 16th March 2023 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Friday, 17th March 2023 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA (Lic/AA)

Saturday, 18th March 2023 – Amplifier Bar, Perth, WA (18+)

General tickets on sale Friday, 7th October @ 10am local time via Destroy All Lines