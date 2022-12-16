NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. Our final playlist of 2022 features another taste of the upcoming album from Melbourne indie rock and folk songwriter Gena Rose Bruce, Gold Fang’s summery dancehall collab with CD, remixes of tracks by Club Sport and Day1, and newies from bella amor, Vallis Alps, Dead Roo and more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

Listen to this month’s playlist

New additions 16/12/2022

Gena Rose Bruce – Misery and Misfortune

Gold Fang, CD – Drop

Vallis Alps – On the Eve of the Rush

bella amor – heart attack

Cub Sport – Replay (1tbsp remix)

Dead Roo – Compare Yourself

Day1 – MBAPPÉ (Remix feat. JAY1, Gambino La MG & KAHUKX)

Gordi – One Crowded Hour

Meg Washington – Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

