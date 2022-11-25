NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

News

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes ‘Mararradj’ from Arnhem Land’s WILDFIRE MANWURRK, a collab between 1300 and Sollyy, a taster of NO ZU’s new EP Heat Beat, the latest from Unearthed High finalist Raymondouu and more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Additions: 25/11/2022

WILDFIRE MANWURRK – Mararradj

1300 w/Sollyy – CARDIO!

The Rookies – Dry Bones

Boomalli (prod Hazy) – The Come Back

NO ZU – Mind Melt

Siobhan Cotchin – How Does It Feel?

ALPY – All I Do feat. Sophiya

Kedus – The Little Things

Raymondouu – Outer Space

Tommy & Roy – Dirt Bike

Martin Frawley – This Is Gonna Change Your Mind

