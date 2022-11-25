NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Listen to this month’s playlist
New Additions: 25/11/2022
WILDFIRE MANWURRK – Mararradj
1300 w/Sollyy – CARDIO!
The Rookies – Dry Bones
Boomalli (prod Hazy) – The Come Back
NO ZU – Mind Melt
Siobhan Cotchin – How Does It Feel?
ALPY – All I Do feat. Sophiya
Kedus – The Little Things
Raymondouu – Outer Space
Tommy & Roy – Dirt Bike
Martin Frawley – This Is Gonna Change Your Mind
Further Reading
Listen to the Title Track From Daine’s Forthcoming Mixtape, ‘Shapeless’
Sydney’s Big Skeez Drops New Single ‘Work Don’t Stop’
Holliday Howe: The Artists That Inspired the ‘My Friends Live In My Pocket’ Mixtape
PRICIE Releases Her Debut EP ‘IT’S PRICIE’
Lawson Hull Previews ‘Mountain Days’ EP With New Single, ‘Leaving’