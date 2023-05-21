NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by Day1’s feel-good hip hop number, ‘Have You Ever?’, as well as a raucous thrash metal song from King Gizzard, bars and attitude from Mulalo, singer-songwriter tenderness from Raymondouu and Maple Glider, and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – May ’23

New additions 21/05/2023

Day1 – Have You Ever?

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster

Mulalo – FINAL STATEMENT!

Maple Glider – Don’t Kiss Me

Yeo & Melodia Kong – TENTATIVE

Raymondouu – Ultimate Frisbee

Simona Castricum – Limited Edition

Pink Matter – Drifting

The Murlocs – Queen Pinky

Hugh Klein & Komang – Crisp

Surusinghe – Get Flutey

CIVIC – Chase the Dragon

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

