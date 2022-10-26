Nominees Announced For 2022 Music Victoria Awards

Music Victoria has announced the nominees for the industry-voted segment of their 2022 awards. Familiar names like King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Confidence Man, and Alice Ivy appear on a list bulging with local talent.
A team of over 200 judges from Australian radio, music peak bodies, festivals, and media generated the list of nominees, with awards to be handed out in December. Awards voted on by the public, including Best Album, Best Song, and Best Group, are to be announced.
Alice Ivy & Sycco – ‘Weakness’
The Arts Access Amplify Awards is returning this year, recognising deaf and disabled musicians. Up for the gong are Batts, Between Mirrors, Evelyn Ida Morris, Nat Bartsch, and Saint Ergo. Previous winner of the Access Amplify award Eliza Hull said that the milestone “changed the trajectory of my life.”
Hull continued, “Because of the award I was able to build my skills, connect with more people in the industry and feel supported and included as a musician with disability in the Victorian music industry.”
Elsewhere on the list of nominees are Jess Hitchcock and Bumpy, up for the Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent, and Harvey Sutherland and Puscha vying for Best Electronic Work. Alice Ivy and Tim Shiel are nominated for Best Producer and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Pinch Points are among those fighting it out with King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard for Best Rock/Punk Work.
Industry voted awards prizes for artists include some pricey guitars, a “professional development package” from Ableton, and rehearsal packages from Bakehouse. Head here for more details.
Music Victoria Awards 2022
The Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent
- Bumpy
- Carissa Nyalu
- Jess Hitchcock
- MpathSoul – Monica Jasmine Karo
- Pirritu
Arts Access Amplify Award
- Batts
- Between Mirrors
- Evelyn Ida Morris
- Nat Bartsch
- Saint Ergo
MAV Diasporas Award
- Ajak Kwai
- Black Jesus eXperience
- Charles Maimarosia
- Hand to Earth
- Vanessa Estrada
Best Blues Work
- Checkerboard Lounge
- Damon Smith
- High Ace
- The Black Sorrows
- The McNamarr Project
Best Country Work
- Georgia State Line
- Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes
- Michael Waugh
- Sherry Rich
- The Weeping Willows
Best Electronic Work
- Harvey Sutherland
- OK EG
- Papaphilia
- Puscha
- Various Asses
Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Work
- Cat Hope
- Female Wizard
- Nina Buchanan
- Rama Parwata
- The Amplified Elephants
Best Folk Work
- Above The Bit
- Austral
- Charm of Finches
- Kerryn Fields
- Ruby Gill
Best Heavy Work
- Diploid
- ISUA
- Jalang
- Outright
- Rinuwat
Best Hip Hop Work
- Jaal
- Nomad
- MAMMOTH. & Silentjay
- SO.Crates
- Yung Shōgun
Best Jazz Work
- Barney McAll
- Claire Cross
- Johannes Luebbers Dectet
- Peter Knight
- Sam Anning
Best Pop Work
- Confidence Man
- June Jones
- Mug
- Telenova
- The Stroppies
Best Reggae and Dancehall Work
- Jah Tung
- JahWise
- Nicky Bomba
- Shottaz
Best Rock/Punk Work
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice
- Pinch Points
- Jaala
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Soul, Funk, RNB & Gospel Work
- Kutcha Edwards
- Lance Ferguson
- Mo’Ju
- Nikodimos
- Zretro
Best Producer
- Alice Ivy
- Gab Strum
- Oscar Dawson
- Stuart Mackenzie
- Tim Shiel
