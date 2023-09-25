Northlane Announce 2024 National Headline Tour

Northlane have announced a handful of headline tour dates for February next year, in what will be their only Australian tour for 2024. The Sydney band will be joined at all stops by US prog-metalcore outfit Erra, French act Landmvrks, and New Zealand’s Banks Arcade.

The ‘Dante’ tour will kick off on Friday, 9th February at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, with shows to follow in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth. Check out the full run of dates and ticket details below.

Northlane: ‘Carbonized’

Northlane’s last full-length album Obsidian was released in April 2022, and the band recently revealed they’ve been working in the studio with producer Will Putney. Putney was at the helm for some of the band’s most successful albums, including 2013’s Singularity and 2015’s Node.

“The songs were born from a tumultuous period for the band, but we took our time with them, and the way they’ve turned out has exceeded every expectation we had of ourselves,” the band told fans in a recent post.

“Beyond that, we’ve been privileged enough to collaborate with some artists who’ve been elemental in their influence of this band over the years. We have not been this excited or proud about a new creation in a very long time. A new era will begin soon.”

Friday, 9th February – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 10th February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Sunday, 11th February – The Forum, Melbourne

Friday, 16th February – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Saturday, 17th February – Metro City, Perth

Tickets are on sale Thursday, 28th September via Northlane’s website. Sign up for pre-sale access here.

