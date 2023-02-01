Ozzy Osbourne Announces Retirement from Touring Due to Ill Health

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his retirement from touring, cancelling a series of scheduled European and UK dates that were set to take place in May. In a lengthy statement on social media, Osbourne explained that a spinal injury from an accident four years ago had made him “not physically capable” of undertaking the travel needed to tour.

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak,” Osbourne wrote.

This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans… pic.twitter.com/aXGw3fjImo — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 1, 2023

Osbourne went on to suggest that he may perform live again in the future, but that large-scale touring requiring travelling would not be possible. “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he said. “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Osbourne concluded by thanking his family, band, crew, and Judas Priest – who were set to join him on tour this year. “And of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have. I love you all.”

The Black Sabbath frontman has experienced numerous health issues in recent years. In early 2019, he cancelled Australian tour dates, with his wife Sharon later explaining that Osbourne was hospitalised with a “bad flu” that became pneumonia, and that after leaving hospital he sustained injuries from a fall. “Years ago, previously, he had a motorbike accident, where he was in a coma for days. And what he’d done was, he re-injured his back and neck and shoulders,” she said.

In early 2020, Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Later that year, he cancelled a scheduled North American tour, “to allow him to continue to recover from various issues he has faced over the past year,” his representative said at the time.

Throughout that time, Osbourne has continued to record music and make sporadic live appearances. 12th solo album Ordinary Man arrived in 2020, featuring collaborations with Elton John and Post Malone. Its follow-up, Patient Number 9, was released last year and saw him unite with numerous guitarists, including Jeff Beck, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and more.

Last year also saw Osbourne and Iommi reunite onstage for a surprise Commonwealth Games performance, marking his first live appearance in three years. The pair played Black Sabbath hits ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Paranoid’. The following month, Osbourne performed ‘Patient Number 9’ and ‘Crazy Train’ at the NFL season opener game in California.

