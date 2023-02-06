A new Paul McCartney documentary titled Man on The Run will explore his life and career following the break up of The Beatles.

MPL and Polygram Entertainment, a part of Universal Music, announced the new doco shortly before the Grammys got underway this morning. It’s set to be directed by Morgan Neville, who’s spearheaded projects like 20 Feet From Stardom and Roadrunner: An Anthony Bourdain Movie.

Paul McCartney & Wings: ‘Band On The Run’

According to a press release, Neville has been given “unprecedented access to a never-before-seen archive of Paul and Linda’s home videos and photos” and will feature new interviews with many of the players involved. It’s set to focus on the immediate aftermath of the break-up of the Beatles, with McCartney now on the journey of being a solo artist for the first time.

It’s billed as an “intimate and personal behind-the-scenes account of how Paul progressed from The Beatles’ 1966 retirement from live concerts to the Wings tours that would set the standard for 1970s arena rock shows”.

“As a lifelong obsessive of all things McCartney, I’ve always felt that the 1970s were the great under-examined part of his story,” Neville said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the chance to explore and reappraise this crucial moment in a great artist’s life and work.”

There’s no release date as of yet, we’ll keep you apprised of any updates. Recently, it was announced that McCartney would be featuring on Dolly Parton’s highly anticipated new rock album, which she’s releasing in the wake of being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

