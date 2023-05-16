Pendulum to Release New Single Feat. Matt Tuck of Bullet For My Valentine

Perth heavyweights Pendulum have announced they’ll be releasing a brand new single featuring Bullet For My Valentine’s Matt Tuck. The track is called ‘Halo’, and it’ll land on streaming services and everywhere else on Friday, 2nd June.

The new single heralds a new era for the band, who have just signed a new record deal with Mushroom and Virgin Music Group. The band’s last full-length studio album was Immersion, which was released over a decade ago in 2011.

Pendulum: ‘Halo’ (Teaser)

Pendulum x @bfmvofficial – 'Halo'



Out 2nd June! Thank you to Matt for his incredible vocal. Can’t wait to get this out before @DownloadFest



Pre-save: https://t.co/C2j6iv1wii pic.twitter.com/QUKcKhn0K9 — Pendulum (@Pendulum) May 15, 2023

The band went on hiatus in 2012, but reformed in 2016 and released a new EP called Elemental in 2021. The upcoming single ‘Halo’ will be the first new music from the band in 2023, having been teased at one of their gigs in London earlier this year.

“When it comes to Pendulum, I’ve always tried to create music that sounds like the apocalypse and with ‘Halo’, we’ve gotten closer than ever before,” frontman Rob Swire shared about the track.

“We’ve always had one foot in the metal scene, so collaborating with Matt from Bullet For My Valentine was an incredible experience and his voice brought something completely unique to the table.”

Speaking on the inking of the new record deal, the band says they’re hoping to make “this phase of our career the most exciting one yet”, and they’re planning to “elevate our sound to unprecedented levels”.

Further Reading

Pendulum Keep On Delivering With Single ‘Come Alive’

Pendulum Swings Back: Rob Swire Talks Monster Collabs, New Album Rumours & What It All Means For Knife Party

Daft Punk Release ‘Random Access Memories’ Outtake ‘Infinity Repeating’ w/ Julian Casablancas