Pixies Preview New Album With Latest Single, ‘Dregs Of The Wine’

Alt-rock legends the Pixies have returned with their latest single, previewing their forthcoming album with new track ‘Dregs Of The Wine’. The tune is lifted from the group’s eighth album Doggerel, which is slated to arrive later this month.

A thundering piece of indie-rock, the track arrives as a notable one in the Pixies’ discography, serving as the first writing credit for founding guitarist Joey Santiago throughout the band’s career. In a statement, frontman Black Francis explained that ‘Dregs Of The Wine’ was inspired by the Los Angeles grunge scene that his band helped inspire.

Pixies – ‘Dregs Of The Wine’

“Living in Los Angeles in the ‘90s with my then-wife, hanging out with [guitarist Joey Santiago] and his ex-wife, lots of trips to Las Vegas, a lot of drinking, little bit drug taking, some genuine good times,” he explained. Elsewhere, Santiago explained that the track emerged differently from how the group would usually compose music, with his guitarwork leading the charge as opposed to Francis’ songwriting.

“I guess I was in kind of a zombie state, just playing. After I stopped playing, I put it down and went, ‘Well, that was a fucking waste of time, what a piece of shit I am’,” Santiago recalled. “I beat myself up a lot, but my girlfriend, unbeknownst to me, was recording me. She played it back to me, and I go, ‘Fuck! Hold on a second here! This stuff is good!'”

In addition to releasing their new album later this month, the Pixies will also be returning to Australia in December to finish their Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa tour, which had been cut short due to the outbreak of COVID in 2020.

Doggerel is set for release on 30th September.

Pixies – Doggerel