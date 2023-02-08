P!nk Announces 2024 Australian Stadium Tour

P!nk has announced she’ll return to Australia next year for the first time since 2018, with seven stadium gigs booked for February and March.

The Summer Carnival tour will kick off Friday, 9th February 2024 at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, before dates in Newcastle, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, 17th February with times staggered per city. There are also numerous pre-sales taking place earlier in the week – find all ticketing details here.

P!nk – ‘Trustfall’

“I can’t wait to bring the Summer Carnival Tour to my home away from home, and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement when announcing the shows. “Summer 2024 can’t come soon enough.”

Though she last toured the country in 2018, P!nk has been a popular visitor to Australian shores throughout her career – other than North America, it’s the country she’s played the most shows in.

During her 2009 tour here in support of fifth album Funhouse, the singer performed for some 660,000 Australian fans across 58 shows around the country. A few years later, the Australian leg of her 2013 tour in support of sixth studio album The Truth About Love saw 320,000 tickets sold within a few hours of them going on sale.

Next Friday, P!nk will release her ninth studio album, Trustfall. The album – which features guest appearances from The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and First Aid Kit – has been previewed with two singles thus far: ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ in November and the album’s title track last month, which was co-written and co-produced by Fred again..

P!nk 2024 Summer Carnival Australian Tour

Friday, 9th February – Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Tuesday, 13th February – McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Friday, 16th February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Tuesday, 20th February – Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Friday, 23rd February – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Tuesday, 27th February – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Friday, 1st March – Optus Stadium, Perth

