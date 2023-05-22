Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Birds of Tokyo and More Announced for Red Hot Summer Tour 2024

Organisers of the Red Hot Summer Tour have announced its first series of concerts for 2024, which will begin with one date this November this year, before further shows in January and February next year.

Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes will headline the shows. At each of the eight dates, Barnesy will be joined by The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray and Kasey Chambers. Barnes’ daughter Mahalia Barnes will open each of the shows with her band, the Soulmates.

Jimmy Barnes – ‘Working Class Man’

Red Hot Summer Tour’s first series of 2024 will begin with a show at Sandalford Wines in Swan Valley, Western Australia. Throughout the first two months of next year, it will travel to Kiama, Batemans Bay and the Hunter Valley in New South Wales, Mornington and Bendigo in Victoria, Mannum in South Australia and Launceston in Tasmania. See dates and venues below – tickets go on sale this Thursday, 25th May at 10am local time.

“I’m very happy to be hitting the road with the Red Hot Summer Tour,” said Barnes, adding that he is not only “back on my feet” but “fitter and stronger than I’ve been in years” after undergoing back and hip surgery late last year.

The singer cancelled a slew of planned tour dates to recover from the procedure, but in February said he had been given the “all clear” by his doctor to head to Thailand for physio treatment. “It’s a great line-up and it will be a killer tour,” Barnes added of his forthcoming Red Hot Summer dates. “I look forward to seeing you all there.”

This week, Barnes will release the debut self-titled album from his Barnestormers project, a supergroup that also includes The Living End’s Chris Cheney, UK pianist Jools Holland, Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom, and producer Kevin ‘Caveman’ Shirley.

Red Hot Summer Tour Series One 2024

with Jimmy Barnes, Birds of Tokyo, The Living End, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and Mahalia Barnes and the Soulmates

Saturday, 11th November (2023) – Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley

Saturday, 6th January – Kiama Showground, Kiama

Saturday, 13th January – Mornington Racecourse, Mornington

Saturday, 20th January – Sounds By the River, Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum

Saturday, 27th January – Mackay Park, Batemans Bay

Saturday, 3rd February – Roche Estate, Hunter Valley

Saturday, 10th February – Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo

Saturday, 17th February – Country Club Lawns, Launceston

Tickets on sale Thursday, 25th May

Further Reading

Savannah in the Round 2023: Jimmy Barnes, Kasey Chambers, Daryl Braithwaite, GANGgajang + More

The Barnestormers (Jimmy Barnes, Chris Cheney, Jools Holland) Announce Debut Album

Lineup Announced for Lighthouse Rock 2023: ICEHOUSE, The Living End & More