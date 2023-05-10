Lineup Announced for Lighthouse Rock 2023: ICEHOUSE, The Living End & More

Lighthouse Rock returns to Burnett Heads in Queensland’s Bundaberg Region this October. The lineup is headlined by ICEHOUSE, who’re in the midst of a busy 12 months celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic single ‘Great Southern Land’.

The Living End, Baby Animals and The Screaming Jets are also on the lineup, along with blues and roots act Mason Rack Band, Americana songwriter Abby Skye and hard rock ensemble Evergreen Aus. The festival is a one-dayer, taking place on Saturday, 14th October.

ICEHOUSE – ‘Great Southern Land’

Lighthouse Rock held its inaugural event in 2022, bringing Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss and Jon Stevens to QLD’s Coral Coast for a sold out night of entertainment. As was the case last year, the festival is teaming up with Triple M to run a Battle of the Bands competition, the winner of which will fill the final space on the lineup. Keep your eyes on the website to enter.

They’re also supporting the non-profit Great Barrier Reef Legacy and its Living Coral Biobank Project, encouraging festivalgoers to donate to the cause when purchasing tickets.

Lighthouse Rock 2023

ICEHOUSE

The Living End

Baby Animals

The Screaming Jets

Mason Rack Band

Abby Skye

Evergreen Aus

Triple M Battle of the Bands winner

Date & Venue

Saturday, 14th October 2023 – Burnett Heads QLD

Tickets on sale at 8am, Thursday, 18th May here

