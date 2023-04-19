Savannah in the Round 2023: Jimmy Barnes, Kasey Chambers, Daryl Braithwaite, GANGgajang + More

Tropical North Queensland’s favourite destination music and camping festival is back for another romp. Savannah in the Round has just dropped an all-Aussie lineup for its 2023 event, featuring a slew of local icons including Jimmy Barnes, , Kasey Chambers, Daryl Braithwaite, Kate Ceberano, Don Walker, GANGajang and more.

The three-day extravaganza will be going down in Mareeba from Friday, 6th to Sunday, 8th October.

Jimmy Barnes – ‘Working Class Man’

“A few years ago I had the pleasure of heading to North Queensland as part of my Shutting Down Your Town tour and it re-opened my eyes to just how beautiful this country can be” headliner Jimmy Barnes said in a press statement.

“With a combination of some of the country’s most beautiful locations, populated by some great North Queensland music lovers, I couldn’t be happier to be heading up to Mareeba for Savannah in the Round this year.”

The first announcement also includes a crop of 15 artists tborn and bred in Far North Queensland, including The Pigs, Black Image, Roz Pappalardo, Out of Abington and many more.



“Australian music has never been hotter, so we decided this year to lead with the locals first,” Event Director James Dein said in a press statement.

“This year’s event will welcome a who’s who of the best in Australian rock, pop and country heading north for a three-day party. Savannah in the Round is a true celebration of everything that’s great about Australia and everything that’s special about Far North Queensland and this year’s event will be our biggest one yet.”

In addition to all the music on offer, Savannah in the Round will also feature the Great Northern Bullriding Series, Indigenous visual art, music and dance displays, a market village full of local produce and products, and an onsite “paddock to plate” experience, showcasing the freshest local ingredients you can find north of the border.

You can peep the full lineup and ticketing details below.

Savannah in the Round 2023 Lineup

Jimmy Barnes

Kasey Chambers

Daryl Braithwaite

The Black Sorrows

Kate Ceberano

Beccy Cole

Russell Morris

Adam Harvey

Don Walker

Chocolate Starfish

GANGgajang

Brad Cox

James Johnston

Casey Barnes

Fanny Lumsden

Jade Holland

Kevin Bennett & The Flood

Julian James and the Moonshine State

Taylor Moss

Hussy Hicks

Raechel Whitchurch

Loren Ryan (2023 Toyota Star Maker)

Col Finley

The Pigs

8 Ball Aitken

Black Image

Chris Matthews

Roadtrippers

Wade Forster

Jeremy Fletcher

Roz Pappalardo

Big Pups

Careless

Yazmindi

Aurelle Brunjes

Out of Abingdon

Secret Tuesday

Lady Valiant

Raconteurs

Mas Minimals

Mic Porter Trio

Friday 6th – Sunday, 8th October – Mareeba, Cairns Hinterland, QLD

Tickets on sale now here

